WWE News: AJ Styles comments for the first time since attack Vince McMahon

AJ Styles attacked Vince McMahon on SmackDown

What's the story?

The Christmas episode of WWE SmackDown ended with a bang. We saw the start of an intriguing storyline between Vince McMahon and former WWE Champion AJ Styles.

Styles greeted the WWE CEO backstage as SmackDown was coming to a close. McMahon confronted Styles saying that he expected more and told him to reach into his dark side. McMahon added that Styles could rule the SmackDown locker room if he could just go that one step further.

McMahon followed this with an attempt to push his message through by slapping Styles across the head. The Phenomenal One did not take this well and struck Mr. McMahon and then had to be pulled away by security as the WWE CEO lay on the floor.

In case you didn't know...

Vince McMahon returned to WWE RAW a couple of weeks ago in order to 'shake things up' as a response to sagging ratings for WWE's flagship show. He announced that the McMahon family would be taking hands-on control of both RAW and SmackDown and also promised new match-ups and new faces.

Vince McMahon was backstage at SmackDown as part of his efforts to 'shake things up'. McMahon and Styles storyline is one of the most intriguing angles in WWE right now so it looks like that's one way in which SmackDown has been shaken up.

The hear of the matter

AJ Styles maintained silence on social media after attacking Vince McMahon and only broke that silence earlier today, saying that he would do it all over again:

What's next?

We will have to wait till the 1st January episode of WWE SmackDown to find out where this is going next but don't be surprised if this leads to a massive WrestleMania match for Styles.

