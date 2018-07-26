WWE News: AJ Styles comments on Brock Lesnar's part-time status

Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles

What's the story?

AJ Styles, the WWE Champion, is regarded as one of the best in-ring wrestlers of his generation and has become one of the top draws for the WWE since he signed for the promotion back in 2016.

Brock Lesnar, the Universal champion, can also lay claim to being the best of his generation since making his debut in the early 2000s.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Lesnar and Styles hold the belt in their respective brands, but the former is a part-timer, while the latter defends his title often and shows off his wrestling prowess on a weekly basis.

This is what Styles had to say about Lesnar's part-time wrestling in the WWE, "Well, you know what? I don't care what anybody says. Brock Lesnar is what we call 'a draw.' People come to see Brock Lesnar and the fact he's not wrestled that's on WWE. That's on Kurt Angle and anybody else that has anything to do with it." (H/T WrestlingInc for the transcription)

In case you didn't know...

Lesnar's last appearance in the WWE was at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, where he defeated his SummerSlam opponent, Roman Reigns. He did appear at UFC 226 and looks set to face UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier in the coming months.

The heart of the matter

Styles also spoke about what he does differently to Lesnar and said, "I do what I do. I'm a fighting champion like you said. I'm going to defend my championship. I'm going to give my championship the respect that it deserves. So I can't say much about Brock Lesnar. All I can do is keep doing what I'm doing."

What's next?

Lesnar will face off against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam on August 19th, while Styles is set to rekindle his TNA rivalry with Samoa Joe.

