WWE News: AJ Styles comments on his match against Randy Orton on RAW

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 17 Dec 2019, 01:41 IST SHARE

Just like that!

Tonight's post-TLC edition of RAW will feature a WrestleMania 35 rematch in AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton. After weeks of sneak attacks by 'The Viper,' the two will finally meet inside the squared circle and attempt to settle the score once and for all.

'The Phenomenal One' believes that Randy Orton got the better of him only due to those unforeseen appearances. His latest tweet indicates that Styles is pretty confident about defeating him in the middle of the ring, just like he did at the grandest stage of sports entertainment.

We’ll see what happens when it’s not a sneak attack. When he has to face me for real. No hiding. No stupid winks!! It’s #MotherLovingMondayNight #Raw! https://t.co/ufLi1uMpNQ — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) December 16, 2019

AJ Styles vs Randy Orton

The O.C. has been troubling the RAW roster for several months now, but Randy Orton became their primary target after 'The Viper' cost AJ Styles the United States Championship. Orton not only aided Rey Mysterio in defeating 'The Phenomenal One,' but also helped him successfully retain the gold on last week's show.

Despite the obvious numbers disadvantage, Randy Orton has escaped from the clutches of The O.C. on multiple occasions and come RAW, the scenario is going to be just one-on-one. 'The Viper' seems to be the favorite heading into the bout, but AJ Styles possesses the potential to change the complexion of the match at any time. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson's presence at ringside may also benefit 'The Phenomenal One.'

Hopefully, The O.C. will not interfere on RAW and fans will be treated to a classic matchup, just like their previous WrestleMania encounter.