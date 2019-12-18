WWE News: AJ Styles comments on the chaotic ending to Monday Night RAW

The closing moments of this week's RAW

The latest edition of Monday Night RAW concluded with The O.C. standing tall over Randy Orton and the reigning Tag Team Champions of the Red Brand, The Viking Raiders. Although AJ Styles had lost the singles match against The Viper, the assistance from Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson made sure that The Phenomenal One has the last laugh.

With Orton being taken out of the equation, The O.C. also laid waste to Erik and Ivar who hade come to the aid of the former WWE Champion. Following their triumphant showing on RAW, Karl Anderson took to Twitter to brag about The O.C's dominance as evident from the tweet below.

AJ Styles joined the celebration by tweeting that every episode of the Red brand should end in the way it did last night.

Couldn’t have said it better myself, Karl. THIS is what mother-lovin Monday night #Raw should look like. Every. Week. https://t.co/cTiPAvKhXX — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) December 17, 2019

WWE RAW

Other than the WrestleMania 35 rematch featuring Randy Orton and AJ Styles, this week's edition of RAW also featured Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson square off against The Viking Raiders.

Without any interference from The Phenomenal One, 'The Best Tag Team in the World' successfully defeated the Tag Team Champions on RAW and became the first team to ever do so since Erik and Ivar's main roster debut. Styles also put up an instant classic matchup with The Viper but Randy Orton got the pinfall following an RKO.

The O.C. did reign supreme on RAW but that doesn't mean their performance will force The Viking Raiders or Randy Orton to step down and retreat. It will be interesting to see how the trio reacts if The Viper teams up with Erik and Ivar in retaliation.