WWE News: AJ Styles competes on WWE PPVs for a record 30 consecutive times

Kevin Cooper
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
571   //    30 Aug 2018, 17:39 IST

AJ Styles has official surpassed Kevin Owena record of competing in moat consecutive pay-per-views
AJ Styles has officially surpassed Kevin Owens' record of competing on most consecutive pay-per-views

What's the story?

WWE Superstar AJ Styles has officially surpassed Kevin Owens' record for competing on 30 consecutive PPVs. The last time Styles competed in a PPV was at SummerSlam where his match against Samoa Joe ended by DQ.

In case you didn't know...

AJ Styles made his WWE debut two years ago at Royal Rumble. Since than he has gone on to become arguably the best WWE Champion of all time. Currently he's one of the most popular and most loved pro wrestlers in the world.

He is a two time WWE Champion in his second reign, and has held the title for nearly 300 days (close to break CM Punk's record of 434 days). Since holding the title, he has defeated the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, Rusev, Samoa Joe, etc. 

The heart of the matter

At SummerSlam 2018, Styles officially broke the record of Kevin Owens' by competing in 30 consecutive PPVs.

Styles' first PPV appearance was at Royal Rumble 2016. Owens is standing just behind the champ, having competed on 29 consecutive PPVs (The Greatest Royal Rumble PPV, and pre-shows are not counted in this). His streak came to an end when he was left out of Survivor Series 2017.

What's next?

Styles will continue this record when he faces Samoa Joe at Hell in a Cell 2018 in order to defend his WWE Championship. It's highly speculated that Styles will successfully retain his title at the pay-per-view, and will remain champion until the end of this year.

Would you like to see AJ Styles continue this streak a little longer? Have your say in the comments.

Kevin Cooper
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
