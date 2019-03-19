WWE News: AJ Styles confirms his WWE status in the most adorable way possible

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.58K // 19 Mar 2019, 02:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

He stays...

What's the story?

After several months of speculation, AJ Styles has finally laid all the rumours to bed by confirming his status with the company, as he took to social media and officially announced that he has indeed re-signed with the WWE.

In case you didn't know...

AJ Styles made his WWE debut in 2016, entering the 30-man Royal Rumble match and received one of the best pops' of all time in recent WWE memory. Since then Styles has had a rollercoaster ride in the WWE, as he had the privilege of sharing the ring with the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose in his very first year.

The very same year, Styles also won the WWE Championship off Ambrose and reunited The Club (The Bullet Club, that is) with former IWGP Tag Team Champions, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

The heart of the matter

With the recent confirmation of his upcoming WrestleMania dream match against 'The Viper' Randy Orton, former WWE Champion, AJ Styles has now confirmed that his future in the Pro Wrestling business indeed belongs with the WWE, well at least for the next few years.

Styles took to Twitter and made the announcement in the best way possible, as he noted that not only is there a new member in the Styles family but 'The Phenomenal One' will indeed not be returning to New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor, or joining All Elite Wrestling for the time being.

Now, speaking of Styles' newest family member, can we all just take a moment and appreciate how adorable this cute little good boy is?

This is the newest member of my family. Also, I’ve signed a new contract with the WWE. What a cute little guy. pic.twitter.com/PNqh9shgTH — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) March 18, 2019

What's next?

With AJ Styles signing a new deal with the WWE, he is also confirmed to compete at this year's WrestleMania event as well. As the former WWE Champion is all set to go toe-to-toe with multi-time WWE World Champion, Randy Orton at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Advertisement