WWE News: AJ Styles engages in banter with Bullet Club members and Kenny Omega 

AJ Styles joins in a brief Twitter exchange between Bullet Club members.

AJ Styles was a part of the Bullet Club from 2014 to 2016

Last week, Bullet Club member Tama Tonga took to Twitter to wish former member of the group and current RAW star, Finn Balor, on his birthday. The former IWGP Tag Team Champion posted a photo of the group, lying on top of Kenny Omega, before he was a part of the faction.

The tweet led to a brief Twitter exchange between Bullet Club members which also involved a response from WWE United States Champion AJ Styles.

AJ Styles, during his stint with New Japan Pro Wrestling, was a member of the notorious and infamous professional wrestling faction, which was formed by Finn Balor and RAW’s Karl Anderson, Bad Luck Fale, and Tama Tonga.

Even though they were primarily a heel stable, the Bullet Club established themselves as one of the most popular acts in professional wrestling.

Currently, the group consists of Kenny Omega, former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson).

Tonga posted the following picture on Twitter, wishing the former leader of the Bullet Club on his birthday.

And again....

Happy Birhday OG @FinnBalor ! Wishing you the best and your much wanted return. Much love Homie. ???????? #BulletclubLoyal pic.twitter.com/rDXiPMBAlz — 'Bad Boy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) July 25, 2017

After this tweet, The Young Bucks responded by tagging Kenny Omega, who can be seen in the photo being attacked by Finn Balor and co., which seems to have brought back bad memories for the reigning IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.

I must say, that's not really the most flattering group picture... — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 26, 2017

This sparked a reply from Smackdown Live star AJ Styles, who might be alluding to the fact that he was also humiliated by the members and ousted from the group when he was on his way to the WWE in early 2016, after which Kenny Omega became the new leader.

Bullet Club's members are involved in New Japan Pro Wrestling’s G1 Climax, which is a tournament held every August by the Japanese promotion. Kenny Omega, Tama Tonga, and Bad Luck Fale are all competing in the 27th edition of the competition.

Omega is scheduled to face the reigning IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada on 12th August.

As for the Phenomenal One, he is slated to defend his United States Championship against Kevin Owens on this upcoming episode of Smackdown Live, after he won the title on last week’s show by defeating a returning Chris Jericho and Owens in a triple threat match.

While this seems like another instance of Bullet Club banter, one has to wonder whether this, in any way, plays into the dissension that has been teased amongst the members of the faction, which might eventually lead to certain members getting expelled from the popular stable.