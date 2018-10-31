WWE News: AJ Styles gains a new challenger for the WWE Championship at Crown Jewel

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 537 // 31 Oct 2018, 07:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AJ Styles has his work cut out at Crown Jewel

What's the story?

AJ Styles defeated Daniel Bryan on SmackDown Live this week, so he was able to move on to the challenge of Samoa Joe at Crown Jewel.

In case you didn't know...

It has been rumored over the past few days, that Daniel Bryan had refused to travel to Saudi Arabia with the WWE roster, but because he is part of the WWE Championship match, WWE had to replace him in storyline.

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding WWE and Crown Jewel over the past few weeks and both Daniel Bryan and John Cena have made the decision to drop out of the show over the past week. Styles and Joe have a lot of history since the two men only ended their personal feud a few weeks ago and now WWE has opted to equalize on this.

The heart of the matter

Bryan needed to be written out of Crown Jewel on this week's SmackDown Live, so Bryan faced AJ Styles for the WWE Championship in the opening match, where he tapped to the Calf Crusher before Samoa Joe attacked both Styles and Bryan after the match.

Joe has been out injured since his last match against Styles at Hell in a Cell, but made his return to the ring this week on SmackDown and was able to gain himself a WWE Championship match, his fifth in a row given the fact that Bryan doesn't want to travel to The Middle East.

What's next?

AJ Styles will defend his WWE Championship against Samoa Joe at Crown Jewel knowing that the winner of the match will have to face wither Braun Strowman or Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series in less than three weeks time.

Do you think Samoa Joe will finally be able to dethrone AJ Styles? Have your say in the comments section below...