WWE News: AJ Styles gives clarification on Saudi Arabia travel incident

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 04 Nov 2019, 11:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The O.C.

Several WWE Superstars were recently stranded in Saudi Arabia due to travel issues, and it gave rise to a long string of rumors surrounding the situation. AJ Styles has now posted a clarification regarding the incident on his Mixer stream, and The Phenomenal One said that the story is being blown out of proportion.

WWE Superstars get stranded in Saudi Arabia

WWE Crown Jewel was a huge success, and was well received by the WWE Universe. The Universal Championship changed hands on the show in a genuine shocker, plus WWE finally managed to hold a women's match in Saudi Arabia. After the show, it was being reported that several WWE Superstars were still in Saudi Arabia, due to unexplainable issues. This resulted in various rumors making the rounds on social media.

Also read: Cody Rhodes responds to Seth Rollins' "minor leagues" comment

AJ Styles provides clarification

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles has now shared his thoughts on the incident on his Mixer stream. Here's a breakdown of what Styles said on the stream:

The WWE crew was scheduled to leave after the show, but wasn't allowed to board the flight. Styles heard that a fuel truck was on the plane's way and the driver was nowhere in sight. Styles added that he agrees this doesn't make much sense. There were also some paperwork issues, which were sorted and the crew boarded the plane, but then another problem surfaced. Styles talked to the pilot later when the plane was airborne, and he was told that they had faced a mechanical issue.

The delay resulted in wrestlers staying at a hotel, where Styles "had the best sleep of his life".

"We’ll find out as we go along why things happened or we won’t. I don’t know what’s gonna happen going forward. It’s gonna be what it’s gonna be. And If I did find out and I was offended, I would go to the source. Believe me on that one."

(Courtesy WrestlingNewsCo)

Advertisement

You can check out the entire stream on this link.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!