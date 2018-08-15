WWE News: AJ Styles in backstage altercation with Samoa Joe after SmackDown Live went off the air

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.74K // 15 Aug 2018, 10:00 IST

Samoa Joe and AJ Styles faced each other on SmackDown Live

On this week's episode of SmackDown Live, AJ Styles came down to the ring to address the WWE Universe with regard to the incidents of the past few weeks which had taken place between himself and Samoa Joe.

The confrontation between the two did not end on the show itself and continued on backstage after SmackDown Live went off the air.

Styles was about to talk about the events of the show when he was interrupted by Samoa Joe who came out to the ramp and provoked AJ Styles. He said that he had a letter from a member of the WWE Universe to AJ.

The letter was actually a fake one which Joe had written himself. He pretended to be AJ's wife writing to himself to take out AJ, as she had lost all respect for him, and was not even sure if the WWE Champion even really wanted a wife or children.

The episode of SmackDown went off the air just when Samoa Joe read out, 'Wendy Styles', the name of the Styles' wife. The action did not stop there, obviously, as the two stars came face to face backstage.

Joe's provocation had worked, as Styles was beside himself with rage, trying to attack Joe, but being held back by the Usos and Gallows and Anderson.

Meanwhile, Joe stayed just out of his reach, continuously taunting him saying things like, AJ had three weeks to find him, but had done nothing.

He asked AJ is he was going to make him a promise, but then said AJ had not even been able to keep his promise to his wife.

Samoa hovered outside AJ's range the whole time and said that AJ could take nothing now. He then left, with AJ still struggling to break free, saying, 'they are protecting you from me'.

The two are set to meet at SummerSlam on Sunday, the 19th of August.

