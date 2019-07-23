WWE News: The Club officially renamed, new member teased

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 5.21K // 23 Jul 2019, 06:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The O.C.

What's the story?

The Club, the team of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, is one of the most dominant heels on WWE television, with AJ Styles even recently becoming the United States champion.

Since reforming The Club on RAW, there has been a lot of speculation regarding a certain Finn Balor, one of the founders of the Bullet Club faction back in Japan, which all three members of The Club were a part of.

Styles recently spoke about Balor joining them but had some reservations about Balor joining them.

In case you didn't know...

Styles, Gallows and Anderson reunited on RAW and they turned heel, attacking Ricochet. Styles then defeated Ricochet to win the United States title once again.

We recently learned that WWE had trademarked "The O.C." name, "Original Club", which is what they will be called on WWE and RAW henceforth.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with The Wrap ahead of this week's RAW show, Styles spoke about Finn Balor joining The Club but revealed why the former Intercontinental Champion may not joining them.

“I mean, we’ll have to see where he stands. We’re not exactly liked right now. Does he want to be not liked? I don’t know. I don’t know where it’s going to stand. He will always have an invitation, but who knows if it’s going to happen," said Styles.

Styles also talked about The Club now being called The O.C.: “We are the Official, we are the Original, we are the Only Club that matters. We are now and forever The O.C.”

The name change was made official on Raw Reunion in a backstage segment where they spoke about destroying Seth Rollins, who will face Styles on the RAW Reunion show. WWE also unveiled new O.C. t-shirts that can be purchased at WWEShop.com.

Advertisement

What's next?

It's not yet certain with whom Styles will feud with in the future for the United States title, but it's quite sure that The Club will be on RAW as a heel faction.