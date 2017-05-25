WWE News: AJ Styles invites Real Madrid player to WWE Live Event

The Phenomenal One also wanted to gift The Real Madrid star a pair of his signed gloves.

25 May 2017

AJ Styles is a prominent face on WWE’s Smackdown Live brand

What’s the story?

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles sent out a message to Costa Rican soccer player Keylor Navas, who plays for Real Madrid in La Liga. The Phenomenal One added that he was looking forward to meeting up with Navas on the June 11th WWE Live Event in Costa Rica.

In case you didn’t know...

Real Madrid won the La Liga title for the first time since 2012. With soccer legend Zinedine Zidane as their manager, the club managed to pull off their first League win in a long time. Navas played a key role throughout the season and kept a clean sheet in Real’s 2-0 win over Malaga this past Sunday.

The heart of the matter

AJ Styles posted the video on his official Twitter account. In the 21 second video, Styles congratulated Navas on winning La Liga with his club, Real Madrid. The Phenomenal One said that he would love it if Navas were at the June 11 Live Event in Costa Rica. The former WWE Champion also went on to say that he would gift the goalkeeper with an autographed pair of gloves.

What’s next?

AJ Styles has been slated for the eponymous ladder match at the Money in the Bank Ladder match. He will compete against the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler, and Baron Corbin to get a hold of the Money in The Bank briefcase that guarantees the winner a match against any champion at a time of his choosing. WWE Money in the Bank will emanate from St. Louis, Missouri on June 18 live on the WWE Network.

Author's take

WWE and its Superstars have often tried to associate themselves with sports teams. They have always managed to mention and congratulate NFL players on winning the big one. Of late, the WWE has also sought to strengthen its ties with other sporting giants outside the United States. Recently, WWE sent out a custom WWE Championship title to Chelsea and John Terry for winning the English Premier League. Triple H also sent out a tweet congratulating the Mumbai Indians on winning the Indian Premier League last Sunday.

