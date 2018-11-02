WWE News: AJ Styles joins elite list of WWE Champions

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST News 642 // 02 Nov 2018, 21:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What's the story?

Current WWE Champion AJ Styles has joined an elite club of champions, by having the tenth longest reign as WWE Champion.

In case you didn't know

Styles briefly worked for WWE in 2002, before walking away from a contract with the company, opting instead to join TNA Wrestling.

As a part of TNA, Styles became one of the company's biggest stars, winning every championship the company had, including multiple reigns as the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

At Royal Rumble 2016, Styles debuted in the WWE, entering number #3 in the Royal Rumble match, and won the WWE Championship in September 2016, defeating Dean Ambrose at WWE Backlash.

In November 2017, Styles regained the championship, defeating then-champion Jinder Mahal in the first WWE Championship change to take place in the United Kingdom.

In this second reign, Styles has defeated Superstars including Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The heart of the matter

As of today, Styles' second reign as champion is at 360 days.

This puts the reign as the tenth longest ever, with Styles beating the likes of Diesel for the spot.

10. AJ Styles (360 days, at time of writing, and counting)

9. Hulk Hogan (364 days)

8. “Macho Man” Randy Savage (371 days)

7. John Cena (381 days)

6. CM Punk (434 days)

5. Pedro Morales (1,027 days)

4. Bruno Sammartino (1,237 days)

3. Hulk Hogan (1,474 days)

2. Bob Backlund (2,135 days)

1. Bruno Sammartino (2,803 days)

What's next?

If Styles is able to hold the WWE Championship until Survivor Series, he will have had the 7th longest WWE Championship reign of all time.

WWE Survivor Series will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on November 18, and will feature Superstars from RAW, SmackDown Live and 205 Live.

Send us news at fightclub@sportskeeda.com