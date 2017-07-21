WWE News: AJ Styles to be a new character on Southpaw Regional Wrestling

Southpaw Regional Wrestling is a WWE's parody TV show.

by Nishant Jayaram News 21 Jul 2017, 19:30 IST

AJ Styles joined WWE in 2016

What's the story?

Current United States Champion AJ Styles will appear in WWE's fictionalised TV show, Southpaw Regional Wrestling, soon.

In case you didn't know...

Southpaw Regional Wrestling is a wrestling parody show set in the 80s. The show first aired in 2017 and is available on WWE's official YouTube channel. There have been four episodes in the season thus far and the show has been received very well by the WWE Universe.

The show features WWE Superstars, including John Cena, Rusev, Chris Jericho, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Lana, Gallows & Anderson, and several other WWE Superstars.

Styles joined WWE in 2016 after several years in TNA and brief spells with Ring of Honor and NJPW. Unlike other WWE Superstars like John Cena and The Miz, Styles doesn't have acting experience, but he did feature in Sarah Darling's Something to Do with Your Hands music video.

The heart of the matter

AJ Styles appeared on Sam Roberts' Wrestling Podcast where he spoke about many interesting topics, including his appearance on Southpaw Regional Wrestling.

Styles revealed his new character on the show and also spoke about the storyline for the next season of the parody show.

Here's what Styles had to say about his role, via WrestlingInc.

"I just did something recently that is on the top of my list of very funny things, Southpaw Regional Wrestling. I don't know if you know about Southpaw, of course, but they've got a new sponsor for the next season, so… He's a big sponsor. He's the biggest sponsor they've got."

The Phenomenal One confirmed that he'll feature on the second season of the show.

What's next?

Back in the ring, Styles will defend his United States Championship title against at Battleground on July 23, 2017.

Author's take

AJ Styles would make for a great addition to Southpaw Regional Wrestling as he's someone from the South and would bring credibility to the role!