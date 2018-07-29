WWE News: AJ Styles comments on breaking CM Punk's record as longest-reigning WWE Champion and more

CM Punk and AJ Styles are regarded as two of the best performers in WWE and pro-wrestling history

What’s the story?

Speaking to Noelle Foley of Ringside Collectibles, AJ Styles discussed several topics.

Styles responded to CM Punk being the longest-reigning WWE Champion of the modern-era. Besides, Styles also expounded upon living his life as the WWE Champion.

In case you didn’t know…

CM Punk is regarded as the longest-reigning WWE Champion of the modern-era—having held the title in a continual reign for 434 days.

On the other hand, reigning WWE Champion AJ Styles has held the title for quite some time now—with his current individual reign being 262 days and counting.

The heart of the matter

Noelle Foley probed AJ Styles regarding his WWE Championship reign, whilst pointing out that CM Punk still holds the distinction of being the Superstar with the longest individual reign as WWE Champion in modern-day WWE.

Foley questioned him as to whether he has his sights set on breaking Punk’s record; in response to which Styles stated—

“Not really. I have my sights set on trying to retain my Championship, and some of the guys I’m going up against…they’re freaking amazing! Rusev, guys coming back like Randy Orton—I guess he’s all better since he’s beating up Jeff Hardy.”

“So, yeah, there’s a lot of guys whom I have to compete with hopefully just to retain. These guys are bad dudes.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Additionally, Foley put forth a query as to what Styles does to keep his energy and excitement up for the business, despite his grueling schedule as WWE Champion.

Styles reverted back by elucidating that you need to find time to wind down—and his way of winding down is playing video games.

Furthermore, Styles also jested that while he used to play with action figures in his younger days—his children prefer playing video games, rather than spending their time in a pro-wrestling action figure play-session.

What’s next?

WWE Champion AJ Styles is set to defend his title against Samoa Joe at WWE SummerSlam.

The WWE’s SummerSlam PPV is set to air from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

Meanwhile, experts believe that CM Punk is likely to continue his MMA career—albeit in smaller organizations and not the UFC.

