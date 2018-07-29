WWE News: AJ Styles on potential match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 35

AJ Styles would love to face WWE icon The Undertaker at WrestleMania 35

What’s the story?

In an interview with Noelle Foley of Ringside Collectibles, WWE Champion AJ Styles opened up on a myriad of topics.

Apparently, Styles asserted that he’d most definitely be intrigued by a potential match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 35. Besides, Styles also jested on being put on the spot by Noelle.

In case you didn’t know…

AJ Styles is widely regarded as one of the best professional wrestling performers of his generation.

Styles is the reigning WWE Champion and considered to be the face of the promotion’s SmackDown Live brand.

The heart of the matter

Noelle Foley, daughter of WWE legend Mick Foley, probed AJ Styles on several topics—including the debate as to who would be Styles’ dream opponent for next year’s WrestleMania.

Styles noted that the WWE Universe decides which matchups they want to see; alluding that the company generally books matches in accordance with fan-feedback.

Additionally, Styles reiterated that his job is to simply compete in the match, and deciding whom he’ll face is indeed in the hands of the WWE Universe.

Styles then asked Noelle to come up with a name as to who she feels should be his dream opponent for WrestleMania 35.

After Noelle responded that it perhaps could be The Undertaker, Styles concurred and stated—

“I’d love to be in the ring with The Undertaker. To learn from this man would be unbelievable.”

“Will it ever happen, I don’t know—but yes. That would be a dream match for me.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

What’s next?

WWE Champion AJ Styles is presently engaged in a feud with Samoa Joe—against whom he’ll defend his title at WWE’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event.

The WWE’s SummerSlam PPV is scheduled to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

What are your thoughts on AJ Styles wanting to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 35? Sound off in the comments!