WWE News: AJ Styles on ripping his pants in a match and being in a non-title match at Wrestlemania

Styles said that it was more of an accident than a wardrobe malfunction.

by Suyash Maheshwari News 10 Mar 2017, 18:29 IST

The Phenomenal One

!

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar AJ Styles recently appeared in an episode of Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast, where he spoke about various issues ranging from his infamous wardrobe malfunction incident at TLC to being one of the most successful WWE Superstar in 2016.

The Phenomenal One also gave his thoughts on being in a non-title match at Wrestlemania.

In case you didn’t know...

The Tables, Ladders & Chairs (TLC) match between AJ Styles and Dean Ambrose (at the PPV of the same nomenclature) was a spectacle to behold. However, most of us might remember the bout for all the wrong reasons.

During the match, Styles suffered a small, yet noticeable, wardrobe malfunction. According to him, the incident happened right after he was tossed through some chairs by Ambrose, at which point his pants tore a little from behind, and some part of his backside was exposed to the public eye.

The WWE Universe went berserk at the expense of the former WWE Champion as memes started pouring in on Twitter, highlighting the unfortunate incident. However, Styles saw the comical side of the situation and posted a photo of his ripped gear with a caption stating, “As you can see by the seam, you all were in no danger of seeing my b***h*le.”

As you can see by the seam, you all were in no danger of seeing my butthole. A post shared by AJ Styles (@ajstylesp1) on Dec 5, 2016 at 5:49pm PST

The heart of the matter

Upon being asked about the wardrobe malfunction, Styles said the following:

Well, I remember going through those chairs and thinking, man that really hurt my butt. I think it was after Dean went through the table, he said to me, ‘oh bro, I think you’re going to need some new tights.’ I was like, oh man, I knew it was ripped, but I didn’t know how bad, so I thought to myself, well, what are you going to do? You just have to go on like nothing happened and even though there was this huge tear and my butt cheek was showing, people kind of forgot about it after what we had done, after the finish of what we had done.

Furthermore, Styles said that the metal part of the chair sliced his pants and bottom, which made it more of an accident than a ‘wardrobe malfunction’.

The Phenomenal One took great pride in his debut year within the company and described the whole experience as unreal. Styles also discussed his quick rise to the main event spot and said the following:

This guy [reffering to himself], comes from Japan, not sure what is going to happen, and one thing leads to another – I get a shot against Roman Reigns the Monday after WrestleMania; I earn a shot to face Roman Reigns for the Heavyweight Championship.

Additionally, Styles spoke about his plans for Wrestlemania and stated that being in a non-title match was not a big deal for him. He added that a few years ago, no would have anticipated seeing him at the Show of Shows, let alone performing in it. He concluded by saying that he was looking forward to Wrestlemania.

What’s next?

At this point, it is pretty much a guarantee that AJ Styles would face SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon at the Showcase of the Immortals. The first seeds of the impending feud were sown in the latest episode of the SmackDown when Styles blasted Shane O’Mac and blamed him for losing his main event spot at the paramount show.

Sportskeeda’s take

Ever since his debut at Royal Rumble last year, AJ Styles has been a revelation in the WWE. The 2016 Wrestler of the Year (as announced by Wrestling Observer Newsletter) has been nothing short of sensational, and it would have been befitting for him to participate in a major matchup at Wrestlemania.

However, with this week’s episode virtually confirming that the WWE is indeed going for the Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles match up, the fans have let their outrage be known, for what is being termed as a preposterous booking decision for AJ Styles.

While the matchup is certainly on the level of AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker or even the AJ Styles vs. John Cena match, it could turn out to be a relatively successful outing for The Phenomenal One. Shane-O’Mac has proved to be a major draw in the past.

His Wrestlemania 32 match with the Undertaker was one of the highlights of last year’s show, and this year, it could be no different.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com