WWE News: AJ Styles openly mocks Undisputed Era

What's the story?

AJ Styles has seemingly found his mean streak again after turning heel and realigning with his former NJPW stable-mates, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in WWE to cost Ricochet his United States Title.

Now Styles is openly mocking another of WWE's popular stables - The Undisputed Era on social media.

In case you didn't know...

Styles first teamed with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows as 'The Bullet Club' in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Now all three men are in the WWE, and whilst they have briefly worked together there, their current run seems like it has the most weight behind it.

Meanwhile, another former Bullet Club member Adam Cole leads a similar faction in NXT called Undisputed Era, which consists of Roderick Strong and the tag-team formerly known as RedDragon, made up of Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish. The Undisputed Era have dominated NXT for a couple of years now.

The heart of the matter

It all started when Karl Anderson took to Twitter to say that The Club are the official, original and only club that matters, they are 'The O.C.'

A wayward member of the WWE Universe saw fit to reply to Karl Anderson's chest-pumping tweet to remind him that, in fact, there are other clubs in the WWE and one of them is the Undisputed Era.

And Undisputed era pic.twitter.com/7FFYaiQJlF — Demon King (@AlejandroCratos) July 17, 2019

Naturally, 'The Phenomenal One' AJ Styles couldn't let this massive indiscretion slide and decided to respond with one of the most cutting and emotionally devastating responses available to a savage person on social media - the cry-face laughing emoji.

I guess it's clear that Styles doesn't think much of The Undisputed Era.

What's next?

I can already see the people seeing these tweets and frantically fantasy booking The Club Vs. The Undisputed Era and to them, I say, why the hell not. It would be amazing and hopefully something the WWE properly consider going forward. Especially if Finn Balor does eventually join The Club.