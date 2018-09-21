WWE News: AJ Styles finally opens up on All In, his Bullet Club friends' success outside WWE

WWE Champion AJ Styles gives his views on All In

What’s the story?

Speaking to the Daily Star, AJ Styles opened up on several topics mainly pertaining to the WWE 2K19 video game.

Styles also weighed in on many of his former Bullet Club stable-mates as well as other friends in the indie circuit achieving tremendous success with the recent All In event.

In case you didn’t know…

The biggest independent professional wrestling event of 2018—All In—took place on September 1st at the Sears Centre in Chicago, Illinois.

A rather watershed moment of the All In show was when Cody Rhodes followed in the footsteps of his legendary father—late-great Dusty Rhodes—to win the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship.

In the days that followed, several experts deemed All In to be a huge success—not only from a critical standpoint, but also with regard to the financial aspect i.e. the show’s revenue.

The heart of the matter

AJ Styles has been well-known for his affiliation with Bullet Club before he joined the WWE—with the reigning WWE Champion often times making subtle references to his time in BC, by utilizing the term “The Club” on WWE TV.

Styles addressed All In, stating--“And good for them, man, they did great. Those guys are my friends and I am happy for them. I am happy with their success, I hope they continue to do it. This is good for business, for everybody.”

“When there is someone to compete against it is good for everyone and steps everybody’s game up.” (*Courtesy—Daily Star)

What’s next?

WWE Champion AJ Styles is currently set to defend his title against Samoa Joe at WWE Super Show-Down which will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia.

Meanwhile, the pro-wrestling rumor mill—ever since All In concluded—has been rife with talk of Cody and The Young Bucks possibly organizing All In 2 very soon.

What did you make of AJ Styles sounding off on All In? Do provide us your feedback in the comments section below.