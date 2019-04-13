WWE News: AJ Styles provides an update on his recent injury

AJ Styles

What's the story?

Following his emphatic win over Randy Orton at WrestleMania 35, AJ Styles subsequently pulled out of this week's episode of SmackDown Live amid the Superstar Shake-Up which takes place next week.

On a recent gaming stream, Styles provided an update on his injury.

In case you didn't know...

At WrestleMania 35, AJ Styles faced-off and defeated his arch-rival Randy Orton in an outstanding match. After several weeks of back-and-forth between the two, Styles finally managed to overcome the challenge posed by 'The Viper' at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, in his victory over Orton, Styles apparently ended up suffering an injury and WWE eventually had to pull 'The Phenomenal One' from Axxess, replacing him with the new WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston.

The heart of the matter

While hosting a recent gaming stream, former two-time WWE Champion, AJ Styles provided an injury on his latest hip injury. 'The Phenomenal One' noted that he will keep everyone updated with any breaking news that comes out in regards to his injury. (H/T: PW Mania)

“Any breaking news that comes out on AJ Styles I will let you know. I have a sprained SI joint so when you do that your muscles are there to protect and when they protect you get all — your hips get off sometimes and whatnot. Therefore you pinch nerve endings and you’re in a lot of pain."

Styles further stated that he has a sprained SI joint which is there to protect his muscles. The former WWE Champion further added that what's going on with him is nothing too severe and he remains hopeful of returning to action soon.

"So that’s what’s going on with me so nothing too severe. Just gotta get those muscles to ease up and treat a sprain like a sprain. Hopefully, it won’t take too long to heal and I’ll be back in action soon. You don’t know the degree of the sprain. So just giving you guys an update.”

What's next?

As of right now, AJ Styles is expected to be sidelined with his current injury for the upcoming next few weeks, however, 'The Phenomenal One' will surely keep an eye out for the Superstar Shake-Up next week.

