WWE News: AJ Styles pulled from many Live events this month

The WWE Champion is missing numerous Live events. What are the plans that WWE have devised for the Phenomenal One?

AJ Styles

What's the story?

Since switching to the WWE from NJPW, AJ Styles has been - pun intended - 'phenomenal'. The WWE Champion has put one great match after another, and in contrast to WWE Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar, the former defended his title on numerous occasions as well as wrestled week in, week out.

Now, WrestlingInc is reporting that Styles will not wrestle in several house shows this month and will only appear on the June 29th show in Tokyo.

In case you didn't know...

After Shinsuke Nakamura won the 2018 Royal Rumble, he chose to face AJ Styles for the WWE Championship, which was a dream match many wrestling fans and pundits wanted to see for a long time.

The two faced off against each other at WrestleMania 34, and although the match did not live up to the high standards set by the two in their previous feud in NJPW, the swerve after the match, where Nakamura low-blowed Styles and turned heel, got many excited...

The heart of the matter

... and the last time Styles wrestled in a WWE ring was the May 22nd edition of SmackDown Live where the WWE Champion faced off against Nakamura in a dark match post the show, while his last televised wrestling match was the May 15th SmackDown Live Show.

Styles has since not wrestled in any WWE show, and on this week's edition of SmackDown Live, Styles was interviewed by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler, to hype up his match against Shinsuke Nakamura at the Money in the Bank PPV, this Sunday.

We aren't quite sure why Styles has been pulled from Live events, but it could maybe because the WWE Champ has had an intense schedule, and at 41 years of age, his body will need time to recover after matches.

What's next?

AJ Styles will defend his WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura at this Sunday's Money in the Bank PPV in a Last Man Standing match.

