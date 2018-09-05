WWE News: AJ Styles reaches huge milestone in WWE

Styles, moments after winning his second WWE Championship.

What's the story?

Current WWE Champion AJ Styles has reached 300 days as WWE Champion, since winning the title last year.

In case you didn't know

AJ Styles is a former TNA World Champion and was a part of the Tennessee-based company from 2002-2014.

He also held the TNA World Tag Championship and TNA X-Division championship on multiple occasions.

After leaving, he worked for New Japan, as a member of the Bullet Club, before leaving to join WWE.

At the 2016 Royal Rumble, Styles made his WWE debut, entering at #3 in the match, and lasted nearly half an hour, eliminating Tyler Breeze and Curtis Axel, before being eliminated by future nemesis, Kevin Owens.

At Backlash 2016, AJ defeated then-champion Dean Ambrose, to capture his first of two reigns as champion, before losing the gold to John Cena at the 2017 Royal Rumble pay per view.

The heart of the matter

Styles began this reign (his second) as WWE Champion in November 2017, after defeating Jinder Mahal on an episode of SmackDown Live from the Manchester Arena in Manchester England.

As a result of his 300 consecutive days as champion, Styles joins the likes of Bruno Sammartino, Bob Backlund, Pedro Morales, Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, Kevin Nash, John Cena and CM Punk.

His reign currently stands at 302 days, and 442 days total as WWE champion.

What's next?

AJ is set to defend his WWE Championship against fellow TNA alum Samoa Joe at WWE Hell In A Cell and at WWE Super Show-Down.

Hell In A Cell will take place September 16 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio Texas.

WWE Super Show-Down will take place October 6 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, and will be the company's first pay per view down under since their Global Warning tour in October 2002.