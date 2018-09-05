Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: AJ Styles reaches huge milestone in WWE

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
News
2.02K   //    05 Sep 2018, 23:49 IST

Styles, moments after winning his second WWE Championship.

What's the story?

Current WWE Champion AJ Styles has reached 300 days as WWE Champion, since winning the title last year.

In case you didn't know

AJ Styles is a former TNA World Champion and was a part of the Tennessee-based company from 2002-2014.

He also held the TNA World Tag Championship and TNA X-Division championship on multiple occasions.

After leaving, he worked for New Japan, as a member of the Bullet Club, before leaving to join WWE.

At the 2016 Royal Rumble, Styles made his WWE debut, entering at #3 in the match, and lasted nearly half an hour, eliminating Tyler Breeze and Curtis Axel, before being eliminated by future nemesis, Kevin Owens.

At Backlash 2016, AJ defeated then-champion Dean Ambrose, to capture his first of two reigns as champion, before losing the gold to John Cena at the 2017 Royal Rumble pay per view.

The heart of the matter

Styles began this reign (his second) as WWE Champion in November 2017, after defeating Jinder Mahal on an episode of SmackDown Live from the Manchester Arena in Manchester England.

As a result of his 300 consecutive days as champion, Styles joins the likes of Bruno Sammartino, Bob Backlund, Pedro Morales, Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, Kevin Nash, John Cena and CM Punk.

His reign currently stands at 302 days, and 442 days total as WWE champion.

What's next?

AJ is set to defend his WWE Championship against fellow TNA alum Samoa Joe at WWE Hell In A Cell and at WWE Super Show-Down.

Hell In A Cell will take place September 16 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio Texas.

WWE Super Show-Down will take place October 6 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, and will be the company's first pay per view down under since their Global Warning tour in October 2002.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown AJ Styles
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 15-year wrestling fan, and a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys movies, comics and games.
Top 10 Moments of AJ Styles in WWE 
Opinion: AJ Styles should be the face of WWE
3 Reasons why AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe is taking WWE back...
From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE might've spoiled the result...
WWE News: AJ Styles competes on WWE PPVs for a record 30...
5 Blockbuster feuds for AJ Styles as the WWE Champion
5 things you didn't know about AJ Styles
WWE News: AJ Styles pulled from many Live events this month
WWE News: First in-game screenshot of WWE 2K19 released...
WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura returns to action, facing AJ...
