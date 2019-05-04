×
WWE News: AJ Styles wants to recruit current champion into WWE's Bullet Club

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
1.16K   //    04 May 2019, 11:00 IST

Image result for aj styles the club

What's the story?

AJ Styles is probably one of the most respected and loved Superstars currently in the WWE, as the former WWE Champion has shown that he can mix it up with the best in the ring, while also telling great stories in his feuds.

Styles has recently revealed one Superstar that he wanted to recruit to The Club - the trio of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

In case you didn't know...

Styles is currently in a feud with Seth Rollins after becoming the No. 1 contender for the Universal Championship recently on RAW. The Phenomenal One was moved from SmackDown to RAW in the Superstar Shake-Up, and became the first Superstar to feud with Seth Rollins after Rollins won the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35.

The heart of the matter

Styles revealed the one Superstar that he would like to bring to his faction - Finn Balor.

"I really wanted Finn Balor and I to do some stuff like be on the same team, but, you know… some people don’t see what we see and understand what we’ve done, and so it may not ever happen but, I would love to have Finn with The Club.

"I would love for that to happen but who knows, never say never. For sure, gosh. In this business, man...," said Styles in his Mixer account (H/T Fightful for the transcription).

Balor and Styles were both in NJPW but didn't cross paths as Balor moved to WWE when Styles signed for NJPW in 2014.

Their first ever match between Balor and Styles was at TLC in 2017 when Styles replaced Bray Wyatt, who was injured.

What's next?

A potential Balor-Styles match or a faction will not be possible now as Styles is on RAW while Balor is on SmackDown, but that could change in the future.

Styles will face off against Seth Rollins for the Universal title at Money in the Bank PPV.



