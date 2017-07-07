WWE News: AJ Styles reveals job he chose over WCW

We feel bad for poor old World Championship Wrestling.

They don’t want none

What’s the story?

As seen in a video recently released by WWE, AJ Styles revealed that he took a job collecting water instead of training with WCW. The clip was part of a new series that the company appear to be testing out on their YouTube channel, unsurprisingly called “My First Job”.

In case you didn’t know...

Styles made a few appearances for WCW back in 2000, followed by a brief appearance on WWE television a year later. As we all know now, AJ ended up plying his trade with TNA for well over a decade, with The Phenomenal One crediting his time on the independent scene as the main reason behind why he’s such a success story in WWE today.

The heart of the matter

In the video, AJ talks about several things from his past, which includes revealing that his first job was picking up trash at a raceway. In addition to this, the former WWE Champion spoke about how he picked up a job collecting water and taking it to his wrestling trainers, which is something that he chose to do over taking a developmental contract of sorts with WCW.

What’s next?

We’ll have to wait and see whether or not the company produce any more editions of the First Job series, which seems to give fans an interesting insight into how their favourite superstars got to the position that they find themselves in today. Styles, on the other hand, will now turn his attention to challenging Kevin Owens for the United States Championship at Battleground.

Author’s take

These kind of clips are always fun because they allow us to feel like we know these men and women on a more personal level. Sure, it may have been done to issue yet another slap in the face to WCW’s legacy, but are you really surprised at this stage? Vince McMahon will do just about anything to remind fans that he came out on top in the Monday Night Wars.

