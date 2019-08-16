WWE News: AJ Styles reveals Shawn Michaels' response to a potential dream match

AJ and Michaels

Monday Night Raw Superstar AJ Styles was recently interviewed by WWE during SummerSlam weekend. Styles opened up on a conversation that he had with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. He revealed that Michaels said 'No' when he asked the Heart Break Kid about a potential dream match between the two of them.

AJ Styles' illustrious career

AJ Styles is widely regarded as one of the absolute best, when it comes to professional wrestling. After successful stints in TNA and NJPW, Styles shocked the wrestling world by coming in at #3 in the Royal Rumble Match in 2016. WWE made it a point to use Styles as properly as they possibly could. He got into memorable feuds with the likes of John Cena and Roman Reigns, and won the WWE title on two occasions.

Styles recently turned heel on an episode of Monday Night Raw, and reformed The Club along with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. He squared off against Ricochet at SummerSlam 2019 and scored a victory to retain his United States title.

Shawn's response to Styles

During the interview, AJ Styles talked about a conversation that he had with WWE legend Shawn Michaels. Michaels is deemed by many as possibly the greatest wrestler in WWE history. Fans had been clamoring for a match between Styles and Michaels since ages. Styles said that he would have loved to get into the ring with Michaels. In fact, Styles asked Michaels about a potential match, to which the latter responded with a 'No.'

I would have loved the opportunity to get in the ring with him. I asked Shawn about a match and he said ‘No.’ I can’t do anything about that. I would love the opportunity to have a match. But I get where he’s coming from. When I retire, I want to remain retired too.

Styles vs Michaels is one of the biggest dream matches we never got to see, and probably never will, now that Michaels' stance on the same is clear as day.