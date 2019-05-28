×
WWE News: AJ Styles reveals the injury he's suffering after WWE RAW

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
28 May 2019, 11:12 IST

AJ Styles
AJ Styles

What's the story?

This week on WWE RAW, it was revealed that AJ Styles, former WWE Champion, is suffering from an injury and that wouldn't take part in the fatal four-way match to determine the No. 1 contender for Seth Rollins' Universal title.

After RAW, AJ Styles revealed the actual injury he's suffering from which kept him out of RAW action this week.

In case you didn't know...

Styles was supposed to take part in a fatal four-way match against Braun Strowman, The Miz, and Bobby Lashley, it was revealed on RAW that Styles would not take part in the match.

He was replaced with Baron Corbin in the match, who went on to win the match. Corbin will now face Seth Rollins for the Universal title at Super Showdown on June 7, 2019 i,n Saudi Arabia.

The heart of the matter

Styles spoke in his Mixer account following RAW where he said that the injury he's suffering is not a major one and vowed to return soon to action.

"I've got something going on with my AC joint. It's rubbing up against bone and we thought I had a fracture. It may not be the case, which is a good thing. It may require a shot to keep the swelling down. It's not a major injury. It's just wear and tear.

"Hopefully, it doesn't keep me out for very long. I can't stand being out but I haven't had rest in a long time. So I'm going to take time to rest my body so I can be back. WWE has made sure we've dealt with this injury properly. Trust me, I want to be back. I want to earn my money," said Styles (H/T Fightful).

What's next?

Styles will most likely not be available for Super Showdown, but if he is, he could be a part of the 50-man Royal Rumble match.



WWE Raw AJ Styles
