WWE News: AJ Styles reveals which WWE roster is the best, opens up about how personal his feud with Samoa Joe has become

AJ Styles thinks SmackDown has the best roster

What's the story?

AJ Styles has been on the SmackDown roster since the brand split back in 2016 and most recently he's been feuding with fellow TNA alum Samoa Joe.

In case you didn't know...

AJ Styles made his WWE debut at the Royal Rumble back in 2016 and performed on Raw and SmackDown before the brand split back in the summer of 2016. Styles has since been one of the main faces of SmackDown Live and is the main reason why the brand has been on the radar over the past few years.

Styles has already defeated everyone who has challenged him for the WWE Championship over the past year and is now in a deeply personal feud with former TNA star Samoa Joe.

The heart of the matter

Ahead of his title defense at Hell in a Cell, AJ Styles talked to Amarillo.com about which WWE roster he thought was the best.

“I expect to entertain to the best of my abilities. That’s what I expect to do. I think we all do a great job of that on Smackdown Live. I think we have the best roster in WWE. It’s untouchable, especially when it comes to in-ring talent. I think the fans will enjoy that.”

Styles was also able to open up about his recent feud with Samoa Joe and how it's different from the feuds that the duo have had before.

“It’s been different in the way we’re doing it now than the way we’ve ever done it before. It’s gotten a lot more personal than any other time. You’re always going to get the hard-hitting Samoa Joe and the same A.J. Styles you have over the years. It’s always a recipe for a good match.”

What's next?

AJ Styles defends his WWE Championship against Samoa Joe on September 16th at Hell in a Cell.

