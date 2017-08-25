WWE News: AJ Styles says that WWE is now his 'home'

United States Champion AJ Styles opened up about being comfortable in WWE.

AJ Style said that he has become comfortable in WWE

What’s the story?

Reigning United States Champion AJ Styles had an interview with Scott Fishman of the Channel Guide Magazine recently. In the interview, AJ opened up about being comfortable in WWE and said that the promotion had become his home.

In case you did not know…

AJ Styles defended his United States championship against Kevin Owens this week on SmackDown Live. Baron Corbin served as the special guest referee for the match, which was a re-run of the encounter that Owens and Styles had at SummerSlam.

Styles ended up retaining the championship, and as a result, Owens will not get another opportunity to hold the United States title as long as Styles is the Champion.

The heart of the matter

The Phenomenal One said that he initially felt like 'the new guy' in WWE even though he had been in the wrestling business for a long time. He said:

“This is my home. As before, I was the new guy. Although I’ve been in the business for a long time, when you come to somebody else’s house, it’s a different story. Now to be part of this family, it means everything to me” Styles said.

He stated that his maturity helped him settle into WWE and that he wanted everyone on the roster do well.

“If the team plays well, then everyone does well. That’s what I want because this place is like a family and I want everybody to do well.” the US champion concluded.

What’s next?

This past week on SmackDown Live, AJ Styles announced the return of the United States open challenge. With Owens presumably out of the title picture, Styles might be able to resume the open challenge on the upcoming episode of SmackDown Live.

Author’s take

It is great to hear that Styles is comfortable in the WWE because has done some incredible work during his time on SmackDown Live. He still has a few good years ahead of him and should go on to scale new heights with WWE.

