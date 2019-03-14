WWE News: AJ Styles sends very passionate message regarding WrestleMania 35 match against Randy Orton

AJ Styles

What's the story?

Earlier today, the WWE officially announced another mouthwatering clash for WrestleMania 35, with 'The Phenomenal One' AJ Styles going head-to-head against 'The Viper' Randy Orton at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

In a recent tweet, Styles has now reacted to his upcoming 'Mania match against Orton and has sent out a message to his opponent as well.

In case you didn't know...

AJ Styles and Randy Orton initially ignited their feud several weeks ago when the latter decided to mock 'The Phenomenal One' for his pre-WWE career on the Independent Circuit, claiming that SmackDown Live is apparently not the house that AJ Styles built.

At the recently concluded Fastlane pay-per-view, Styles and Orton finally came to blows when the former caught 'The Viper' with a Phenomenal Forearm. On this week's episode of SmackDown Live, Orton then took another major dig at Styles' accomplishments.

The heart of the matter

With the confirmation of his match against Orton at WrestleMania 35, Styles has now sent out a very passionate response on social media, reflecting on his Pro Wrestling career in brief.

Styles' tweet stated that he has been holding down this house (referring to the Pro Wrestling industry) long before he made his WWE debut and despite not being able to wrestle in front of the biggest audiences prior to his WWE arrival, he did claim that any ring which he steps into belongs to 'The Phenomenal One'.

Clearly, no matter what the consequences are, AJ Styles is certainly more than determined to put on a show for his audience.

I’ve been holding down this house way before I came to @WWE. The lights may not have been as bright, the audience may not have been as big...but a ring is still a ring.



And any ring I step into belongs to me. #WrestleMania https://t.co/XHTEr4RQt1 — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) March 14, 2019

What's next?

AJ Styles and Randy Orton have been taking major digs at each other in recent weeks on SmackDown Live and the two men are all set to go head-to-head come 7th April at WrestleMania.

