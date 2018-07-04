WWE News: AJ Styles shuts down a fan on Twitter over the potential signing of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks to the WWE

Soumik Datta

AJ Styles

What’s the story?

WWE Champion AJ Styles is certainly someone who doesn’t tend to hold back when it comes to speaking the truth, as ‘The Phenomenal One’ recently took it to Twitter in order to shut down a fan who bashed the potential signing of several notable Bullet Club members.

In case you didn’t know...

Prior to signing with the WWE in 2016, AJ Styles was one of the hottest names in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he was a part and the leader of the legendary Bullet Club faction.

During Styles’ tenure with The Bullet Club, he won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship on two different occasions and eventually turned out to be a vital member of the faction in overall and in addition, ‘The Phenomenal One’ was also associated with the likes of The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Tama Tonga, and Bad Luck Fale, who till date are some of the most notable members of The Bullet Club.

Styles was eventually betrayed by his faction in 2016 at NJPW’s New Years Dash event when Omega alongside Matt and Nick Jackson fired the former the Bullet Club and formed The Elite.

The heart of the matter

During WWE’s recent tour of Japan, WWE took it to their official Twitter handle in order to post a photo of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows in reference to The Club’s original roots in Japan, this eventually led to a reply from a fan who posted a GIF of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks and implied the fact that the WWE should sign The Elite as well.

However, this subsequently prompted another fan to reply to the fact that he apparently doesn’t support the idea of the rest of The Bullet Club members signing with the WWE, because seemingly the WWE would waste Omega and The Bucks and won’t be using them to their full potential.

True, but time is of the essence. Besides being happy is part of the business as well, I agree. I have enjoyed our RESPECTFUL conversation. This doesn’t happen this day and age very much anymore. https://t.co/YNustg0INO — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) July 1, 2018

In reply, AJ Styles finally stepped up in defense of his former Bullet Club stablemates and noted addressed the fan’s tweet in a direct manner.

What’s next?

AJ Styles is currently scheduled to defend the WWE Championship against Rusev at Extreme Rules. Whereas, Kenny Omega, on the other hand, will be defending his IWGP Heavyweight Championship against fellow Bullet Club stablemate Cody Rhodes at the upcoming G1 Specials in the USA.

Meanwhile, The Young Bucks will also be defending their IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles at the G1 Specials.

Do you think WWE should sign Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks? Tell us in the comments below!