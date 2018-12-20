WWE News: AJ Styles reveals surprising WM35 dream opponent

AJ Styles

What's the story?

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles has been in a pretty engaging and entertaining feud with Daniel Bryan, over the last month or so on SmackDown Live.

But, it seems like Styles will move on to face other opponents soon, as he sets up his feud for WrestleMania. In an interview with WrestleZone, Styles revealed a surprise NXT Superstar who he would like to face at WrestleMania 35, in 2019.

In case you didn't know...

Styles, who held the WWE Championship for 371 days, lost the belt to Daniel Bryan on SmackDown, since winning the title off Jinder Mahal last year.

Styles and Bryan then faced off against each other at TLC, which Styles once again lost.

The heart of the matter

"You know I’ve never been in the ring with EC3 before so that’ll be fun to see, but there are several that are coming up through NXT I’m sure shortly and there’s a number of them that I could have amazing matches with," said the former WWE Champion.

It was announced this past week on RAW that EC3, along with Lars Sullivan, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross, and the tag team of Heavy Machinery will be part of the main roster soon.

Toeing the line of what the McMahons said on RAW and SmackDown this week, Styles said that he will not decide whom he wants to face and feud with on WWE, but it's the fans who decide. “It isn’t up to me who I want to steal the show with, it’s up to the fans. Whatever they want, that’s what I wanna give them then I will steal the show with the opponent that they would like me to in the ring with,” said Styles

What's next?

It seems like Styles will most likely begin a new feud soon on SmackDown prior to Royal Rumble, while recent reports suggest that EC3 and the rest of the NXT stars who are to be called up to the main roster will debut before Royal Rumble.

