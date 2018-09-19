WWE News: AJ Styles takes Charlotte Flair down with him in hilarious fall after WWE Mixed Match Challenge match

It was the Cameraman's fault!

What’s the story?

AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair may have taken quite a few bumps en route to the next round of the Mixed Match Challenge but the most epic one of those unusually happened after the match got over.

As the show was coming to an end, the WWE Champion came crashing down after his legs got caught up in the wires of the camera. Hilariously enough, he took Charlotte down with him as a result of the tumble.

In case you didn’t know…

The first night of the MMC was main evented by Styles and Flair vs. Naomi and Jimmy Uso. Styles and Flair – who are known to be really good friends in real life too, came out victorious against Uso and Naomi in the solid match.

The aforementioned fall happened right after the match got over when the two were celebrating their win. Unsurprisingly, they used their natural chemistry to good use and it ended up being a fun way to end the show. Both Styles and Flair addressed the comical fall after the match….

The heart of the matter

"The cameraman tripped me, and in turn, I tripped you," Styles argued in the post-match interview. A customary woo-off and some fun-filled banter ensued. However, The Queen wasn’t particularly impressed with the Phenomenal One’s wooing abilities before the duo shifted their attention to their next match in the MMC.

They predicted R-Truth and Carmella to be their next opponents, to which Styles added by saying that he has been wrestling Truth for the past 18 years. All throughout the interview, Flair continued with the playful ribbing and Styles readily reciprocated with some amusing responses.

What’s next?

AJ Styles will take on Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship at WWE’s Super Show-Down in what Paige has described it to be a “No Disqualification, no count-out, no excuses” match. Yeah, right!

Anyway, as for Charlotte, she will have to deal with the refreshing braggadocio of Becky Lynch, who has nothing but a revelation since turning heel. The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion cut an incredible promo on SmackDown this week and backed it up with a vicious beatdown on the Queen. This feud, especially Lynch’s character work has been on point thus far and we now hope is for WWE to not screw it up.