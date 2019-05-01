WWE News: AJ Styles talks about AEW and Kenny Omega

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST News 324 // 01 May 2019, 02:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AJ Styles and Kenny Omega during their New Japan days

What's the story?

During AJ Styles' Mixer Livestream, he was asked about his Bullet Club days and what he thinks about AEW in general. He went on to talk about Kenny Omega and Young Bucks and thinks the promotion will be successful.

In case you didn't know...

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is just a few weeks away to present Double or Nothing show, which will be their first show under the company's banner. The promotion has already announced Fyter Fest in June and Fight For The Fallen in July.

AEW has some of the best wrestlers working today such as The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho, Hangman Page, and many more.

Styles along with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks were part of the popular faction, called Bullet Club in NJPW before joining WWE in 2016.

The heart of the matter

When asked about AEW, Syles said:

I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, AEW, I hope they just do amazing. I hope they kill it. There’s no doubt in my mind that these guys are definitely going to work hard to make it something different, something new to be an alternative, and the great thing about this is it’s competition.

He feels that the competition will be good for the industry as it will push other promotion to make their product better and the fans will benefit from this.

During the same live stream, he also mentioned Kenny Omega and Young Bucks and stated that he misses them all and wishes them luck for the future.

What's next?

Fans have huge expectations from AEW as they have promised to provide the best wrestling show, which will be different from other promotions. It will be interesting to see how WWE and AEW will co-exist in the same market once the former start their weekly television product.