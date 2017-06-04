WWE News: AJ Styles talks about making it to WWE and the reception in the locker room

The Phenomenal One was nervous about how the WWE Superstars would treat him.

04 Jun 2017

AJ Styles has been instrumental in building up Smackdown LIVE as the better wrestling show on the WWE Network

What’s the story?

AJ Styles was interviewed by Bailey and Southside on Rock 100.5 in Atlanta, Georgia this past week. The Phenomenal One was in Atlanta this past week for Smackdown LIVE and made some time to appear for the interview.

Styles spoke about his journey to the WWE and the treatment he received from the locker room once he made it to WWE.

In case you didn’t know...

AJ Styles has been in the main event picture of Smackdown LIVE ever since the two brands were separated during the draft and brand extension. Styles built up the blue brand on the back of some amazing matches with the likes of John Cena, and Dean Ambrose, making Smackdown LIVE the better wrestling show on the WWE Network.

AJ Styles started the year as the WWE Champion but ended up putting John Cena over at the Royal Rumble.

The heart of the matter

Styles maintained that WWE is the best place he has ever worked. He pointed out that he has worked for several promotions throughout his career and none of them come close to WWE in terms of professionalism. Styles likened the WWE to the major league in baseball.

Styles confessed that he was nervous heading into the new locker room. He said:

“When you go from one locker room to another, everything changes because you're the new guy. It doesn't matter how long you've been in the ring or this whole wrestling thing.”

He admitted that most of the WWE Superstars had seen his work in the independent circuit and respected him for his craft. Styles said that he was surprised by that attitude and got along with the boys right from the get go.

What’s next?

AJ Styles will be up against the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler at Money in the Bank. This will mark the first Money in the Bank ladder match for the Phenomenal One and he is one of the strong favourites to win the coveted contract on June 18th.

Author's take

AJ Styles is a quality performer and deserves all the respect that he gets. He is arguably the most over babyface in the WWE at the moment and is likely to have some great matches in the upcoming years.

It took Styles a long time to get to the WWE and it is encouraging to see that the top brass in the company has gone all out on him over the past year. 2016 was most definitely the year of AJ Styles.



