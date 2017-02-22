WWE News: AJ Styles to face Luke Harper to determine the new #1 contender next week

This week's episode of SmakDown ended in a controversy involving both the stars.

Bryan said that they will deal with this situation next week

What's the story?

After the controversial ending of the #1 contender's Battle Royal in the main event of SmackDown Live, Daniel Bryan announced on Talking Smack that AJ Styles and Luke Harper will be facing each other in a #1 contender's match for the WWE Championship next week on SmackDown.

In case you didn't know...

After the 2017 Royal Rumble winner, Randy Orton refused to face Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania 33, Daniel Bryan announced a 10-man #1 contender's Battle Royal for this week's episode of samckDown Live to determine who will face Bray for his title at ‘Mania.

The match however ended in a controversial way after the final two contestants in the over the top battle royal, AJ Styles and Luke Harper, ended up getting eliminated at the same time.

You can watch the match below:

The heart of the matter

After the controversial finish of the main event on SmackDown involving AJ Styles and Luke Harper, Daniel Bryan came out and said that they will deal with this situation next week.

After the show, Bryan appeared on Talking Smack alongside with Renee Young and in the opening minutes of the Talk Show, he announced that we will have a match between Harper and Styles next week to determine the challenger for the WWE Championship.

What's next?

As we reported before, AJ Styles is expected to have a match with Shane McMahon at WrestleMania, so it's most likely that he would somehow end up on the losing side of the #1 contender's match next week.

Speaking of the WWE Championship match, it appears that we will be going to have a triple threat match at ‘Mania involving Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton and Luke Harper for the title.

Sportskeeda's take

While the outcome of the upcoming match looks to be pretty clear, given the fact that Harper put on a great match at Elimination Chamber against Randy Orton, we can expect to have an exploding main event on SmackDown next week.

