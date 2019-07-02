WWE News: AJ Styles turns heel on RAW and reunites The Club

The Club are back

What's the story?

The main event of RAW this week saw Ricochet defend his United States title against former WWE Champion AJ Styles. The match was brought about by Gallows and Anderson whose machinations backstage led to the two men confronting each other, in turn leading to the match itself.

The match was eventually won by Ricochet and it led to frustration getting the better of AJ Styles. As Ricochet went to shake Styles' hand, the latter turned on him and took him out. In the process, it led to The Club reuniting as Gallows and Anderson joining Styles in the beatdown.

In case you didn't know...

Ricochet has quickly become a fan favourite since making his main roster debut on RAW earlier this year.

Ricochet won the WWE United States Championship earlier this month at WWE Stomping Grounds from Samoa Joe. Last week on RAW, the new champion lost clean to AJ Styles.

The heart of the matter

The main event was controversial even before the heel turn, with the match having to be restarted. The referee didn't see Ricochet's foot was under the rope following a Phenomenal Forearm from AJ Styles and counted to three. This led to another referee coming out and having the match start again.

This must have added to Styles' frustrations when he eventually lost the match. Styles, Gallows and Anderson destroyed Ricochet before RAW went off air.

The Good Brothers hit him with a Magic Killer and Styles followed it up with a Styles Clash from the middle rope.

What's next?

The WWE roster will have been put on notice by the reformation of The Club. In the coming weeks, it won't be surprising to see them run roughshod through the midcard.