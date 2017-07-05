WWE News: Kevin Owens opponent at Battleground confirmed

Who won the Independence Day Battle Royal on SmackDown this past week?

Kevin Owens will face AJ Styles at Battleground

What’s the story?

The Independence Day Battle Royal ended with a victory for The Phenomenal One and confirms the rematch between with the United States Champion in three weeks.

At the Battleground pay-per-view, AJ Styles will face Kevin Owens for the United States Championship.

In case you didn’t know...

Styles and Owens first came to blows on SmackDown Live back in May when they faced off at Backlash for the United States Championship. The match would end via count out and the feud was put on hold following the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

The heart of the matter

Who will walk away with the title?

Early on in the show, General Manager Daniel Bryan informed Styles and Chad Gable that they would compete in a match for the right to participate in the Independence Day Battle Royal. Styles would eventually put away Gable with the Phenomenal Forearm to advance to the Battle Royal in the main event.

The battle royal featured a majority of the SmackDown roster including Dolph Ziggler, Luke Harper, Zack Ryder, Mojo Rawley, and others. The match eventually came down to Zayn and Styles, but Styles would deliver a Pele kick to Zayn to knock him off the apron and win the match.

What’s next?

With this match now confirmed for Battleground, expect to see Styles and Owens build to their United States Championship match at the SmackDown pay-per-view.

Author’s take

Styles and Owens’ match at Backlash was good, but it was obvious that this feud would continue past that show. With Styles facing Owens again, fans will hopefully get a definitive finish to this match.

Hopefully, at Battleground, Owens and Styles can put on a fantastic match and make up for the big delay between their next encounters.