WWE News: AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens confirmed for Battleground PPV

Can Owens reclaim what he believes is rightfully his?

Will this be the final match in the feud?

What’s the story?

The rematch between AJ Styles and Kevin Owens for the United States Championship has been confirmed for the upcoming Battleground pay per view on July 23rd. This follows on from Styles capturing the title at a Madison Square Garden house show last week.

In case you didn’t know...

Styles and Owens have been battling back and forth in one way or another for a few months now, with KO being AJ’s first major feud since becoming a full-time babyface once again.

A lot of fans were up in arms over the title switch taking place at a house show, but many others pointed out that it isn’t the first time WWE have pulled a stunt like this and it likely won’t be the last.

The heart of the matter

Reported by Wrestling News earlier, the match was officially announced last night during SmackDown Live, with many people wondering whether or not it will end up being the main event of the pay per view given the hostile reaction to the Jinder Mahal vs Randy Orton feud.

Whatever the case may be, the majority of fans certainly won’t be opposed to another bought between the two men.

What’s next?

There’s only one week left in order to build up this feud prior to the actual event in Philadelphia, and given the city that the match will take place in we’re fairly confident that the crowd will be on fire for the showdown.

We can likely expect a big brawl next week on the go-home show in order to hype up what could prove to be their final match together for a while.

Author’s take

Whilst we do have some issues with the 50/50 booking nature of this feud thus far, it’s hard not to be excited about an AJ Styles vs Kevin Owens match. You just know that they’re going to tear the house down once they get in there together, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.