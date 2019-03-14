WWE News: AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton confirmed for WrestleMania

The second singles match between The Phenomenal One and The Legend Killer

What's the Story?

AJ Styles will wrestle Randy Orton in a singles match at WrestleMania 35 in MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

This match was confirmed two days after Styles challenged Orton to a match on this week's episode of SmackDown Live.

In Case You Didn't Know...

Orton and Styles's feud began in February when The Viper hit Styles with an RKO outta nowhere to win the Elimination Chamber gauntlet match and eliminated the former TNA Superstar in the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship a few days later.

Styles got his revenge on Orton by hitting him with The Phenomenal Forearm in a segment at Fastlane, which lead to their confrontation Tuesday night.

The Heart of the Matter

Styles challenged Orton to a WrestleMania match after a long verbal exchange, but the match wasn't confirmed until earlier today.

Excluding their brief encounter during the Elimination Chamber gauntlet match, this will be their first singles match on pay-per-view and their second match overall.

Their first match took place on the March 7, 2017, edition of SmackDown when Orton, the Royal Rumble winner, and Styles, the new number one contender, competed to determine who would challenge Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33.

Orton won the match and went on to defeat Wyatt in what many regard as one of the worst matches of WrestleMania 33, while Styles defeated Shane McMahon in one of the best matches on the show.

What's Next?

With the match official for WrestleMania, many fans will be wondering where this match will land on the WrestleMania card.

This is a highly-anticipated rematch, but the fact that they already had a match before could factor into where the match ends up.

Regardless of when the match takes place, the expectation from the wrestling fans will be for this to be a show-stealing performance.

