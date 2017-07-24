WWE News: AJ Styles wants top NJPW stars to join the company

by Riju Dasgupta News 24 Jul 2017, 13:35 IST

What's the story?

AJ Styles was a guest on the Sam Roberts Podcast recently and discussed a variety of topics, including Shinsuke Nakamura and Bullet Club merchandise. During the course of the interview, Styles revealed which stars from NJPW he'd like to see in WWE and we reveal them to you, via 411Mania.

In case you didn't know...

AJ Styles, a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, was part of the infamous Bullet Club, one of the most popular factions in Japan. Last year, four top superstars from NJPW joined WWE, including Styles (the others being Nakamura, Anderson, and Gallows).

There has been much speculation about other superstars from the company following suit and making WWE their new home, especially Kenny Omega. Styles named two superstars he would like to see, in this interview.

The heart of the matter

AJ Styles revealed the following to Sam Roberts and we've quoted him verbatim:

“There [are] a lot of guys that need to be here. I rode with Karl Anderson over here and we were talking about Fale and Tama Tonga. Like, I miss those guys so much, just the chemistry we had when we were together, it’s just unbelievable.”

While this does not necessarily mean that the two talented men in question will make their way to America, we're certain that this will fuel fans to ask for the men to jump ship and arrive at WWE, on social media. Someone could be taking note of what AJ Styles has been saying and who knows, he/she may have the power to make this shift happen some day.

What's next?

While Styles looks at reclaiming his US Championship from Kevin Owens, the two NJPW superstars must be involved with the proceedings of the G1 Climax Tournament.

Author's note

Some men are better off in New Japan, and Bad Luck Fale and Tama Tonga are two such men for sure. WWE has an overload of talent and does not know how to properly utilise it. We worry that such talents may just get lost in the shuffle.

