WWE News: Akira Tozawa defeats Neville to become Cruiserweight Champion

The Titus Brand is making Million Dollar Moves.

Feel the Power of Tozawa, the fifth Cruiserweight Champion in WWE History

Neville battled Akira Tozawa of the Titus Brand for the Cruiserweight Championship on Monday Night Raw and emerged with what many consider to be an upset victory.

After a failed Red Arrow attempt from Neville during the final moments of the match, Tozawa ascended to the top rope and hit his Diving Senton to beat Neville and became the fifth Cruiserweight Champion in WWE history.

This marks the first time since the 2017 Royal Rumble that the Cruiserweight Championship changed hands and ended Neville’s record-setting championship reign at 197 days.

Neville and Tozawa have been feuding since their match at Great Balls of Fire, where Tozawa was unsuccessful. The two were booked for a rematch at SummerSlam, but the WWE decided to give away the match for free on this week’s edition of Raw.

The match scheduled between Tozawa and Neville for SummerSlam will more than likely be a match on the SummerSlam Kickoff Show and may be the reason why the WWE decided to give away the finish on Raw.

If Tozawa retains his championship at SummerSlam, his next opponent may be Ariya Daivari who put the WWE on notice that he wanted an opportunity against the Cruiserweight Champion at SummerSlam.

GIVE ME TOZAWA! GIVE ME SUMMERSLAM!!! — Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivariWWE) August 15, 2017

Tune in this Sunday, August 20, 2017, to see what becomes of the Cruiserweight Championship when Neville and Tozawa do battle once again.