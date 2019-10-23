WWE News: Aleister Black addresses criticism regarding his booking on the main roster

Remember when Aleister Black would come on WWE TV in only these backstage vignettes?

Aleister Black officially joined SmackDown during the Superstar Shake-up earlier this year. The first glimpse that the fans got of the former NXT Champion on the Blue brand involved Black appearing in pre-taped vignettes.

Many people thought that he should be in the ring instead of sitting in a room begging for someone to pick a fight with him. Despite some ongoing criticism of his use, Black recently revealed in a conference call that it "was all part of a wider process". He also revealed that "an exciting few months are in store leading up to WrestleMania 36". Cultaholic carried a report on his comments.

The long game

While a good portion of WWE fans also follow NXT, some do not keep up with the ongoings of the Yellow brand. Therefore, Superstars are sometimes slowly introduced on the main roster after getting a call up from NXT.

Fans usually expect to see new wrestlers in the ring right away, but sometimes building things up to an eventual debut works better. This was the route initially taken with Black on the main roster. During the call, Cultaholic mentions that "he stressed the importance of setting emotional boundaries for the audience, particularly when responding to a persona they may be less familiar with".

He also felt that "only once those boundaries are established can ‘variables’ be introduced" including longer matches, more intricate storylines and other things.

Aleister Black on the main roster

Since he was such an important part of NXT during his run, fans of Black want to see him succeed again on the main roster. It may have taken longer than some were comfortable with, but he debuted with a win over Cesaro at Extreme Rules.

Now that he's a part of RAW and a personal favorite of Paul Heyman, he might be set up for some bigger things in the near future. He did allude to WrestleMania 36, so perhaps he knows something that we don't know.

