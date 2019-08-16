WWE News: Aleister Black and The Fiend have a weird exchange on Twitter

Black and The Fiend

Bray Wyatt recently posted a tweet in response to The Fiend being included in the WWE 2K20 game as a downloadable content (DLC). Wyatt acknowledged the inclusion and added that he wants to be on the cover of WWE 2K21, next year.

Aleister Black responded to Wyatt's tweet and stated that he wants to talk to Wyatt regarding him calling dibs on the cover.

Wyatt's return

Right after WrestleMania 35 was done and dusted, Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE, donning the persona of a children's show host. It was soon made clear that Wyatt's light-hearted character was hiding something incredibly sinister behind it. The sinister being was later revealed as The Fiend.

Wyatt made his return to WWE TV on a recent episode of RAW, where he attacked Finn Balor. The two Superstars battled at SummerSlam 2019, with Wyatt bagging the victory without losing much sweat.

The exchange

Recently, it was announced that Bray Wyatt's 'The Fiend' would be included in the WWE 2K20 game as a downloadable character, as a part of the first DLC pack. Wyatt seemed elated to learn the same and posted a tweet acknowledging WWE Games for his inclusion. Wyatt added that he wants to be on the cover of the game in the next year's edition.

Aleister Black, of all people put up a tweet in response to Wyatt, stating that he would like to talk to Wyatt about it. Black also mentioned a door. Wyatt replied to Black's tweet, stating that he has a door too, accompanied with a photo of the door from the Firefly Funhouse segment, with Vince McMahon's puppet peeking in. Black responded back with a gif, hinting that he is up to date with The Fiend's exploits.

I’d like to .. talk.. to you about that.. I have this door see.. https://t.co/hXyzwl9t3P — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) August 16, 2019

Could this exchange result in an in-ring rivalry between these two in the immediate future? A storyline pitting these two would be nothing but gold, and deserves to be executed in a proper manner, possibly on the road to WrestleMania 36.