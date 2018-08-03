Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Rumor Mill: Bad news for Aleister Black fans

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
2.19K   //    03 Aug 2018, 08:59 IST

<p>
NXT's resident Anti-Hero has been put on the shelf

What's the story?

Aleister Black lost his title against Tommaso Ciampa a few weeks ago but looked to get it back at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV. Sadly, it seems that he won't get that chance, as it's being reported by wrestling veteran Dave Meltzer that the former champion has been injured.

In case you didn't know...

Aleister Black held the NXT Title since NXT TakeOver: New Orleans when he defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas. Black rode a wave of momentum, never being pinned or submitted in singles competition.

The Dutch Destroyer has also put on some fantastic matches since he debuted in NXT, earning a ton of praise from the WWE Universe and critics alike for his bout with The Velveteen Dream.

With such a successful run in NXT, it was easy to assume that he would be making his way to the main roster very soon, especially since he lost his championship to Tommaso Ciampa at a TV taping.

Ciampa, Black, and Johnny Gargano were working towards a Triple Threat match for the title at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV. However, it doesn't look like Black will get a shot to regain his championship now.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer has reported that Black has been injured at a recent house show. During an NXT event in Las Vegas on Saturday night, Black had a match with current NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. During the match, he was crotched on the turnbuckle, landing awkwardly. According to reports, the injury looked "scary," but it seems he'll be okay.

It is unknown what the injury is or exactly how severe it may be. However, Black will have to undergo surgery, and will, therefore, miss NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV.

What's next?

Without Black, it looks like the main event for NXT's Brooklyn show will be Johnny Gargano vs Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship. With Black requiring surgery, it's likely he'll jump right to the main roster like Drew McIntyre did after he recovered.

When he returns from injury, should Aleister Black show up in NXT again or go straight to the main roster?

