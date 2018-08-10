WWE News: Aleister Black pulled from NXT TakeOver Brooklyn, stipulation added to the main event

This is huge!

What's the story?

Well, the match was confirmed for TakeOver Brooklyn IV - Tommaso Ciampa vs Aleister Black vs Johnny Gargano for the NXT Championship but, after reports of Aleister Black undergoing surgery for a groin injury emerged last week, the former NXT Champion was written off television and it's now been confirmed that he won't compete at TakeOver.

It's not all bad news, though, as a stipulation has been added to the match.

Johnny Gargano will now challenge Tomasso Ciampa for the NXT Championship in a Last Man Standing Match!

In case you didn't know...

At NXT TakeOver: Chicago event, Black successfully defended the NXT Championship in against Lars Sullivan, while Ciampa won the final match of the night when he defeated arch-rival Johnny Gargano in a Street Fight. Following Ciampa’s massive win, he was awarded a shot at Black's NXT Championship.

Ciampa has built the match in a way only Ciampa knows how to - personal, below-the-belt insults. The match was set for next week's NXT.

During the tapings for the next few week's, Tommaso Ciampa challenged Aleister Black for the NXT Championship last night, after Johnny Gargano ran to the ring with the referee down, delivered a superkick to Ciampa then hit Black with the belt - only for Ciampa to get back to his feet, take advantage by throwing Gargano out of the ring and hitting Angel's Wing on the Champion to steal the win and the gold!

Well, the match was then set a Triple Threat for the title between Ciampa, Gargano and Black - but the latter was reportedly injured at a live event and underwent surgery, ruling him out of TakeOver.

The heart of the matter

Well, NXT has acted quickly to announce that Black is unable to compete at TakeOver due to injury, writing him off television by saying he was found in the car park after being attacked.

But, it's not all bad news - while Black has been removed from the match, Ciampa and Gargano will go head to head one more time, and it will be a Last Man Standing Match!

What's next?

Well, we will keep you updated on Aleister Black's recovery and we wish him well.

Will Gargano and Ciampa be able to put on yet another classic? Time will tell. They go head to head at NXT TakeOver Brooklyn on August 18th.

What do you think about the changes to the match? Let us know in the comments below.