WWE News: Aleister Black to face Buddy Murphy at WWE TLC

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News 10 Dec 2019, 08:17 IST

Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, it was announced that Aleister Black would square off against Buddy Murphy this Sunday in a match at WWE TLC. For the past few weeks, WWE has teased a match between the two Superstars and now it has been made official.

Buddy Murphy picks a fight with Black

Aleister Black's backstage promos on RAW involve him sitting in a dark room where he challenges Superstars to pick a fight with him and coaxes them to do that by knocking on his door. On November 18 episode of RAW, Murphy rapped on Black's door but as he did not get any response, he went away. However, The Ominous Man from Amsterdam did open the door a few seconds later but was confused to find that no one was outside.

Sometime later during the night on that episode, while The Juggernaut was making his way to the back after finishing a match, he again went by Black's door and yelled his name. This time, Black did answer the door and he and Murphy had a stare-down.

One week later, Black attacked Murphy after he called him out inside the ring. The two brawled with each other and Black sent Murphy flying out of the ring after striking him with a high knee.

Now, that the match is confirmed, the WWE Universe will probably get to witness two of the best strikers in the Red brand tear the place down at TLC.