WWE News: Aleister Black wants to prove his talent and stick with NXT

Aleister Black spoke about how he wants to make a name for himself in the WWE, even if it meant sticking with NXT.

Black recently got to perform on WWE Main Event

What’s the story?

In an interview by Inside The Ropes, NXT star Aleister Black stated that irrespective of whichever brand he turns up for, he is an asset for the same. The Dutch wrestler also added that, for the time being, he is happy to stick to NXT and has a lot to prove in the brand.

In case you didn't know...

Black has actually had a lot of experience under his belt in the indie circuit and joined the WWE in June 2016. He wrestled earlier as Tommy End but as with the development team in the WWE, Aleister Black was the chosen moniker for the 32-year-old.

The Dutchman did wrestle in the WWE UK Championship Tournament and even made an appearance on the main roster by wrestling Curt Hawkins on Main Event.

The heart of the matter

The 32-year-old Black, in the interview, spoke about the competition in the WWE, irrespective of the brands.

“I would see myself anywhere I can be an asset. Not just to the company but myself as a performer, as a competitor as well. I don’t specifically look at brands, I look at the competition that’s within the brand. Whether that’s 205 Live, whether that’s SmackDown, whether that’s Raw, that doesn’t matter to me. All I want is the competition to have the best possible matches to give people the best possible moments.”

Black further added that he had a great time on Main Event but he still had a lot to prove in NXT.

"For now, I am very good in staying at NXT because I still have a lot to prove at NXT, I haven’t even begun yet. Doing Main Event was a fantastic experience but for now, it’s going to be an experience.”

What’s next?

Black currently is still on the NXT roster and even defeated Kassius Ohno recently and will probably remain with the brand as he works out on his in-ring ability before making the jump to one of the two bigger brands.

Author's take

Black is just another wrestler who is doing pretty well in the NXT brand. His attitude to his current position in the WWE is spot on as hard work and performing well in the ring would help him catch a few eyeballs.

Sticking to NXT for now and making a name for himself is the best way to win the WWE Universe over and with the talent that Black has, that should not be too much of a problem.