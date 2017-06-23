WWE News: Alex Riley starring in new Netflix series GLOW

Alex Riley may have left WWE but he may still have a successful career in show business.

Image Credits: Netflix

What’s the story?

Former WWE Superstar Alex Riley stars in the new Netflix show G.L.O.W (Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling) playing the character of Steel Horse. The first season of GLOW released on Netflix earlier today and the whole season is available for binge watching.

In case you didn’t know...

GLOW is based on the real-life wrestling promotion of the same name which was a short-lived but beloved promotion from the 80’s. The show tells the fictional story of a struggling actress called Ruth Wilder and her journey to the squared circle which was her last shot at fame and stardom.

The show was known for its over-the-top gimmicks and a number of its roster went on to do well in the industry, including WWE legend Ivory.

Alex Riley signed for WWE in 2007 and was part of the promotion till 2016

Alex Riley is a former WWE Superstar who was released last year. Riley is also a former FCW Champion and has also done commentary on NXT matches in the past. He is probably best known for being The Miz’s lackey and for his real-life ‘feud’ with John Cena.

The heart of the matter

GLOW released earlier today on Netflix and former WWE Superstar Alex Riley is a part of the cast, playing the role of Steel Horse. While talking about Steel Horse, Riley described him as the “ultimate babyface” and said this venture into Hollywood was always a dream of his.

What’s next?

It remains to be seen what’s next for Alex Riley. Will he continue to pursue a career in Hollywood or will he return to the squared circle?

Author’s take

Alex Riley is a really talented worker, both inside the ring and on the mic, who never got to fulfil his potential in WWE. As far as a WWE return is concerned, never say never, especially if he succeeds in Hollywood.