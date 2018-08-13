WWE News: Alexa Bliss admits that she and Nia Jax were a part of the creative process in their WrestleMania 34 feud

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 3.47K // 13 Aug 2018, 07:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Bliss-Jax angle got a lot of heat from the WWE Univer

What's the story?

The Raw Women's Championship feud leading up to WrestleMania 34 was a bit jarring. Many fans felt that the storyline was harsh and, overall, put out a poor message for the younger women in the audience.

Alexa Bliss recently talked about her part as the bully in this feud, saying that it hurt her to say those things to Nia Jax.

In case you didn't know...

During the majority of her time on the main roster, Alexa Bliss has served as the resident "mean girl" of the WWE. Bliss often bullies the female wrestlers who look different from her, whether it's their hair color, their age, or more importantly, their weight.

Leading up to WrestleMania 34, Bliss and her lackey Mickie James played Nia for a fool, only pretending to be her friend so she could help keep the belt around the waist of the Goddess. A backstage camera caught Bliss and James insulting Jax, insulting her weight and intelligence, claiming she's just a big dumb animal.

The heart of the matter

While speaking to Miami's AM 790 The Ticket, Bliss addressed the controversial storyline that got a lot of backlash from the WWE Universe. Thank you to Wrestling Inc. for the transcript.

My biggest insult was probably with Nia. We had the body shaming storyline and that was very rough because we are both very passionate about body positivity, but we had to make the storyline mean something because that's a real issue in the world.

Bliss went on to say that it hurt her deeply to call Nia "Shrek" because she's her best friend. The Raw Women's Champion said that their storyline needed them to bring the realism of issues people are dealing with, such as dealing with one's own body image.

On that rivalry, we were both very much a part of that, we were in the creative process. Jax wanted me to go there.

What's next?

Alexa Bliss is currently scheduled to defend her championship against "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey. Rousey and Nia Jax were facing each other in a match for the Raw Women's Championship at Money In The Bank when Bliss cashed in on Nia only a few hours after winning the coveted briefcase.

With Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss being involved creatively with the body shaming angle leading up to WrestleMania, does that make the storyline any easier to deal with?