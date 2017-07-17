WWE News: Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax given team name

An apt name for these two.

by Sean Blake News 17 Jul 2017, 23:25 IST

We could have a new tag team on our hands soon

What’s the story?

Current Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax appear to have been given an official team name of “Team Rude” as suggested by WWE on Instagram.

In case you didn’t know...

Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax are not only great friends in kayfabe, they are also great friends in real life, often travelling on the road together along with backstage personality Mike Rome as seen on the two’s Instagram stories. While Alexa was on SmackDown, she would usually travel with Carmella, but now that Alexa and Nia are on the same show, they travel together.

The heart of the manner

Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax frequently team up at the live events, and as seen on Raw the last couple of weeks, all signs point to a permanent tag team being formed between the two. They are two of the top heels on the Raw roster at this point in time and a champion-enforcer storyline always makes for great television.

What’s next?

Unless stated otherwise, it appears that the two will continue to team up at the live events for the foreseeable future and perhaps on television as well. In addition to that, they will be joining the cast of Total Divas for the upcoming season, where more of the two’s friendship is sure to be highlighted.

Author’s take

The two have referred to themselves as Team Rude since their NXT days, and it would come as no surprise if WWE were to begin to announce them and promote them as such.